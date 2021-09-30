CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court agrees to hear Ted Cruz's challenge to campaign finance reimbursement rules

By Ariane de Vogue
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case concerning Sen. Ted Cruz's 2018 campaign and consider regulations that limit money that committees can raise after the election to reimburse loans made before the election. A lower court ruled in favor of Cruz, holding that a loan-repayment restriction under...

Purple Passion
4d ago

Republicans don't want to raise the debt limit to help the people but by all means raise the limit on this so Cruz can get his money back. Probably owes that for his trip to Cancun. 🤷

Jeff Kruse
4d ago

Not surprised at all that Cruz would do this. It is all about him and the money. There was a very good reason that the rule was part of the law.

Sam Halman
4d ago

They don’t think twice about spending all that money to keep their job at doing nothing ! Just follow the money !

CNN

