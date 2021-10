Big Poppa's is definitely one of those "if you know you know" kind of establishments in town. The real ones will remember his small shack in the old Logli's parking lot on the corner of N. 2nd and Harlem. I don't think I ever saw any sort of advertising when he was in the shack, it was all word of mouth, and that's all he really needed. The shack was usually busy, we even got a smoked turkey from him one year for Thanksgiving, it was delicious.

LOVES PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO