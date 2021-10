We greet a new trading week with much stronger-than-expected Durable Goods Orders for the month of August. While analysts did expect a bounce-back from a weaker July, partially on strong order numbers reported from Boeing BA, the headline +1.8% blew away estimates of +0.6% for the month, and the biggest figure since May’s +3.2%. July’s initially reported -0.1% has been revised way up in the final read, to +0.6%.

