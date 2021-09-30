Student Life Reignites with Treasured Campus Traditions, New Degrees and Division I Competition

Treasured traditions that mark the beginning of a new school year were renewed this September, and so was the sense of excitement among students as they arrived on campus for the start of fall quarter. As part of the Triton Weeks of Welcome (TWOW), incoming first-year students had the chance to participate in a variety of activities including performing a dance routine with their college at the 40th annual UnOlympics, participating in a surfing lesson during Meet the Beach, celebrating the move to Division I at Triton Tide Fan Fest and more. The festivities and fun were also offered to rising sophomores as well as graduate and transfer students who have not yet experienced UC San Diego’s vibrant student life.