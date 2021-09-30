CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study examines why the Ithaca Commons has survived while other pedestrian malls die

By James Baratta
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 4 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y.—Years ago, Dr. Stephan Schmidt—an associate professor in the Department of City and Regional Planning at Cornell University—discussed the transferability of European urban intervention practices to American cities with his students in their Green Cities class. That discussion, which centered on the viability of pedestrian malls in the United States, became the genesis of a study that would later appear in the Journal of Urbanism.

