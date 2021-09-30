Study examines why the Ithaca Commons has survived while other pedestrian malls die

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca College has been named a top 10 regional university by the U.S. News & World Report as part of the publication’s annual collegiate rankings. Ithaca College was ranked #10 out of the 171 “institutions of its kind in the North.“ The categories are broken up into four geographic regions, and include schools with undergraduate and master’s degree programs, but few or no doctorate degree programs. Additionally, the magazine gave the school ratings as the 14th most innovative, the 10th best value and having the third-best undergraduate teaching, all among schools of its kind, which is defined as a regional university.

