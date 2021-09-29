CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Binning Records on a Continuous Variable with Pandas Cut and QCut

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, I’ll be using the “City of Seattle Wages: Comparison by Gender –Wage Progression Job Titles” data set to explore binning — aka grouping records — along a single numeric variable. Find the data here on the Seattle Open Data Portal. A caution for binners: binning reduces granularity, and is...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
towardsdatascience.com

How To Apply a Function To Columns in Pandas

Discussing when to use apply() or map() when applying functions to pandas columns and how to do it more efficiently. The application of a particular function over pandas columns is a quite common approach when it comes to data transformation. In today’s short guide, we are going to discuss how to apply pre-defined or lambda functions over one or more columns in pandas DataFrames.
PETS
towardsdatascience.com

A Simple Guide To Pandas DataFrames

How to create, store, and manipulate data using Python’s Pandas library. The standard Python library pandas is one of the most popular libraries used for data analysis and manipulation. pandas is used to convert data into a structured format known as a DataFrame that can be used for a wide variety of operations and analytics. The DataFrames help to format the data in a clean table that is easy to read and simple to work with.
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

Pandas Cheat Sheet for Data Preprocessing

Handle with duplicates, missing values, typos, the pair of columns that has a proportional relationship. Understanding the data structures and their characteristics is one of the important keys, not only for creating the highly accurate machine learning model but also from the perspective of putting it into practice. Practically, the...
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

6 Of My Favorite Pandas Tricks For Data Magicians

Python has certainly come out of the woodwork and proven itself in many aspects as a valid and usable programming language for Data Science. Part of the reason that this has shown to be the case is that Python has one of the most marvelous ecosystems for high-level declarative packages for math, statistics, machine-learning, and most importantly;
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
towardsdatascience.com

The "Frequently Bought Together" Recommendation System

Not all recommendation systems require machine learning; some just need a little data mining. This article will walk through a relatively simple implementation of the frequently bought together (a.k.a. frequently purchased together) recommendation system. One of the significant advantages of this recommendation system is that it does not require us to know anything about the user other than which item they are viewing. This is important because most of today's e-commerce websites drive most of their traffic directly to product pages from Facebook, Twitter, or Google ads. If they hope to make a sale on this traffic, they can't ask new users to log in or select their preferred items to help drive their recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Kalman Filtering: A Simple Introduction

The optimal online learning algorithm for linear systems with Gaussian noise. If a dynamic system is linear and with Gaussian noise, the optimal estimator of the hidden states is the Kalman Filter. This online learning algorithm is part of the fundamentals of the machine learning world. Understanding it well is...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

7 Essential Python Skills for Research

Do you do research that involves coding? Research in many scientific fields, from neuroscience to machine learning to economics, now requires at least some ability to write code and analyze data. While coding, researchers can run into problems with code readability, reproducibility, and productivity if they are not careful. I’m a PhD student at MIT with prior experience in the tech industry and education. I code in Python every day for my research, and through a lot of trial and error, I’ve learned some important “do”s and “don’t”s. Everything on this list is something that I wish I could go back and tell my younger self to master sooner, and I guarantee that learning these skills will be worth the time and effort. Some of these tips are also language-agnostic, so keep reading even if Python isn’t your go-to. This is definitely not a complete list, so please feel free to add your own recommendations in the comments!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binning Records#Pandas Cut#Qcut#United Airlines#Mileageplus
towardsdatascience.com

Forecasting the COVID-19 trend using the SEIR model

Write a Java program to analyze COVID-19 data and forecast a trend. Thailand handled COVID-19 remarkably well in 2020. The numbers of cases and fatalities were relatively low compared to other countries. The situation has changed since the latest wave of the pandemic starting around April 2021. The death count has risen rapidly. Although, in recent months, the number has declined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Regression Splines in R and Python

The linear model is named so because of the linear relationship between the input (independent variable) and the output (dependent variable). Even though we know it’s of a high probability that the real-world data shows nonlinearity, people usually keep regarding the linear model as one of the top choices. The...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

MCMC: A Visual Introduction

In my previous article, I spoke about the Kalman filter. Although the Kalman filter is optimal for linear systems with Gaussian noise, when given a non-linear system, the algorithm fails. So what about non-linear systems?. The problem with non-linear systems is that the integrals involved in the derivation of an...
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

A Fuzzy String Matching Story

Learn how to build a fuzzy string matching baseline model. While building a new product based on machine learning applications, we’ll need to extract, collect and store data from different sources. Regardless of the extraction method (APIs, web scraping or other), the data collected still needs to go through arguably the most important and time demanding task i.e. integrating, matching and normalizing the data from these sources into a database.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX59

Google: flight search tool can help you fly “greener”

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Searching for flights on Google just got “greener.” A new search feature rolled out Wednesday tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. A basic search for flights will […]
TRAVEL
towardsdatascience.com

Gradsflow — Democratizing AI with AutoML

Gradsflow can automatically train Deep Learning Models for different tasks on your laptop or to a remote cluster directly from your laptop. It provides a powerful and easy-to-extend Model Training API that can be used to train almost any PyTorch model. Let’s not waste any time and see the magic...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
INTERNET
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy