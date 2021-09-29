Binning Records on a Continuous Variable with Pandas Cut and QCut

Do you do research that involves coding? Research in many scientific fields, from neuroscience to machine learning to economics, now requires at least some ability to write code and analyze data. While coding, researchers can run into problems with code readability, reproducibility, and productivity if they are not careful. I’m a PhD student at MIT with prior experience in the tech industry and education. I code in Python every day for my research, and through a lot of trial and error, I’ve learned some important “do”s and “don’t”s. Everything on this list is something that I wish I could go back and tell my younger self to master sooner, and I guarantee that learning these skills will be worth the time and effort. Some of these tips are also language-agnostic, so keep reading even if Python isn’t your go-to. This is definitely not a complete list, so please feel free to add your own recommendations in the comments!

