Walker, MI

Police ID 2 killed in 2 separate Walker crashes Monday

By Michael Oszust
 4 days ago

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in two crashes in Walker Monday night.

The Walker Police Department identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Alpine Avenue NW near Center Drive NW, just north of I-96, as 21-year-old Adam Veurink, of Grand Rapids.

Police said 33-year-old Tyler Demey, of Comstock Park, was killed in a crash on Turner Avenue NW near West River Drive NW.

The police department has not released any additional information about either crash but said both remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

