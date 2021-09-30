Dan Hooker on a potential scrap with Nate Diaz: “It’s definitely not a difficult fight for him to get”

Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast fight at UFC 266 is once again in doubt after the German fighter faces problems with his visa. After a lot of trouble, New Zealand’s UFC lightweight Dan Hooker managed to get a visa for his fight at UFC 266. Dan’s hustle at the last minute turned out to be helpful as he took his requests public on Twitter. MMA Twitter did its job by putting a lot of pressure on the authorities to allow the lightweight. All this trouble that Hooker went through might go in vain as Nasrat Haqparast, who is the opponent for “Hangman” in the upcoming pay-per-view event faces similar visa issues at the last moment.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO