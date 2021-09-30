CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road to NFL MVP, Will Go Through Vegas

By Jairo Alvarado
 4 days ago
The race for the Most Valuable Player will have to go through Sin City.

In the conversation for MVP is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has led the Raiders to a 3-0 start, the first time since the 2002 season when the Raiders reached the Super Bowl.

We're not saying the Raiders will reach the Super Bowl just yet, but the way Carr has played the first three games of the 2021 NFL season, he surely deserves to be in the MVP conversation this early in the season.

"I've been through this before when I snapped my ankle, the fans chanting M-V-P and all that kind of stuff. All the self glory, that stuff is fleeting. I already been through that," said Carr when being asked about people looking at him as an MVP candidate.

Many people describe Carr's start of the season as a player taking command of his team, a player playing with a lot of confidence and playing at an MVP level.

Carr leads the league in passing yards (1203) and passing yards per game (401).

The game against Miami marked the fifth-straight game with 300 yards or more, and Pro Football Focus has Carr as the fifth-highest graded quarterback with a score of 85.9.

Instead of glorifying himself with all the MVP talks, he focuses on the only person he glorifies, God.

"God took me to a place that all I want to do is glorify him, and wherever he's going, that's where I want to go. And so, if it's a win, awesome, if it's not, I'm still going to glorify him," said Carr.

Carr has been through this before; if God leads him to wins and stellar performances in the first three games, there is no doubt that critics will see Carr as one of the front-runners for MVP.

