May was a busy month at the Shop. We began the month by helping the LAPD Hollywood Memorial Ride Team by selling their Memorial T-shirts, Challenge Coins and patches to raise funds for the Ride Across America honoring fallen officers. The team cycled 2,980 miles across America from Hollywood to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC. Later in the month the Commando Military Surplus Team traveled to Savannah Georgia to sponsor and participate in the Nine Line Foundation’s 4th Annual Run for the Wounded. This is the second year that Commando Military Surplus has sponsored this event that raises money for US Combat Wounded Veterans.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO