The push to renew (and expand) federal compensation for ‘downwinders’
Seventy years ago, the U.S. Government began a series of above-ground atomic and nuclear tests at the Nevada Test Site (NTS) about 60 miles northwest of Las Vegas. From 1951 until 1962, at least 100 devices were detonated into the atmosphere at the facility. The blasts were visible to residents of many parts of southern Utah and westerly winds frequently brought the fallout from the tests into Utah communities, while radiation from the blasts was carried much farther afield. As a result of exposure to radioactive fallout, nearby communities like St. George saw significant increases in cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, thyroid cancer, breast cancer, bone cancer and other forms of the illness. But the impacts were by no means limited to the counties adjacent to the test site, as prevailing winds and the jet stream carried radioactive fallout across much of the United States.kcpw.org
