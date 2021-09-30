1Print Games Shares Production Update For Eternal Radiance And Paradise Killer Physical Editions
It looks like Switch owners looking forward to owning Eternal Radiance and Paradise Killer in physical form will have to wait a little longer. Publisher 1Print Games has shared a production update for the games – and new release windows for both titles. Eternal Radiance will now be launching physically and digitally in Q4 2021, while Paradise Killer will be launching physically in Q1 2022 instead.nintendosoup.com
Comments / 0