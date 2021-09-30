1Print Games Shares Production Update For Eternal Radiance And Paradise Killer Physical Editions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Print Games Shares Production Update For Eternal Radiance And Paradise Killer Physical Editions

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Switch owners looking forward to owning Eternal Radiance and Paradise Killer in physical form will have to wait a little longer. Publisher 1Print Games has shared a production update for the games – and new release windows for both titles. Eternal Radiance will now be launching physically and digitally in Q4 2021, while Paradise Killer will be launching physically in Q1 2022 instead.

nintendosoup.com

vrfocus.com

Wanderer Delayed to Late 2021, Physical PlayStation VR Edition Confirmed

Of the many virtual reality (VR) videogames VRFocus is still looking forward to playing in 2021, time-travelling puzzle adventure Wanderer is high up on that list. Originally slated for a Q3 launch, developers M-Theory and Oddboy have announced that the release will be delayed slightly, to later in the year. Adding some good news into the bad, the studios have released new character details and confirmed that PlayStation VR owners will be able to get their hands on a physical edition.
psu.com

Kena Bridge Of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Revealed For PS4, PS5

Maximum Games has lifted the wraps off a physical version of the Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition, which will be available for PS4 and PS5. The Deluxe Edition will feature a copy of the Ember Lab-developed title, an exclusive sticker sheet, plus all the goodies available in the digital version. That includes a digital soundtrack, Golden Rot skin, a unique Kena staff, and unique celebration hats for Rot.
thegamerhq.com

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free game for windows Update Sep 2021

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free game for windows Update Sep 2021. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Free Download. Aloy’s legendary quest to uncover the secrets of a world controlled by deadly Machines is a thrilling experience. The young hunter, an outcast from her tribe, struggles to discover her past and her destiny… as well as stop a devastating threat to her future. You can also download Light.
digitalchumps.com

Ikenfell getting physical editions for PS4 and Switch

SAN FRANCISCO (September 22, 2021) – Following an incredible launch in 2020, Humble Games and Happy Ray Games are thrilled to announce new updates regarding their critically acclaimed role-playing game, Ikenfell. Collectors can rejoice, as Humble Games will be partnering with Limited Run Games to release physical editions for Ikenfell...
nintendosoup.com

Super Robot Wars 30 English Physical Edition Boxart Revealed

Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed the official English physical edition boxart for Super Robot Wars 30 in Southeast Asia. The physical edition is exclusive to Southeast Asia and will not be released in North America and Europe. It supports English and Japanese and will launch in late 2021. Here’s more...
IGN

Arcade Paradise Preview: It's Retro-Game Inception

If you ever find yourself stuck sprucing up a rusty, beaten-down laundromat owned by your business mogul dad -- who just happens to be Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cockle -- you might consider sticking it to the old man by secretly converting the entire thing into a classic 1990s-style arcade. If that’s up your alley, then you’ll be pleased as fruit punch to discover the upcoming Arcade Paradise, a management sim in the vein of Stardew Valley that has you running and managing your very own arcade from the ground up.
nintendoeverything.com

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition getting a physical release on Switch

Following its previous digital release on Switch, the nihilistic action-platformer roguelike Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition is now receiving the physical treatment. Red Art Games has partnered with publisher Digerati and developer Brainwash Gang to create a boxed version. Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition first released for Switch this past May. Learn a bit...
psu.com

Tips for Editing Your Game Videos

YouTube has many gaming channels with millions of subscribers. These channels post gaming videos and successfully garner millions of views, with some of them reaching this number of views within 24 hours only. In such a competitive landscape, it is vital to know how to stay ahead of your opponents. So, what is their secret recipe?
player.one

Crysis Remastered Physical Edition for Nintendo Switch Now Available

The physical edition of Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch is now available. Now, players can enjoy this classic adventure without worrying about storage space. Available for $39.99, the physical edition comes with a bonus card. Also, 20 lucky players have the chance to get a collectible version signed by the development team.
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives New Trailer Detailing Riding Pokemon, Wardens, A New Hisuian Evolution, And More

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus revealing many more details about the game. The trailer gives us a better look at how the Riding Pokemon and character customization features will work in the game, and introduces us to some new characters the player will meet on their journey. In addition, the trailer also reveals a brand new Hisuian evolution for an existing Pokemon, which will play an important role in the story.
nintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Receives "Nigel Thornberry" Character Showcase

Gamemill Entertainment shared a new trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl spotlighting one of its many playable fighters. The latest trailer puts a spotlight on Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberrys, where the game’s developers explains the various moves and mechanics he uses in the game. Check it out below:. Nickelodeon...
nintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Free Title Update 4 Announced For September 30th

Capcom has announced another free title update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. Like previous free updates, Title Update 4 will add a new monstie Molten Tigrex and new co-op monster Kulve Taroth on September 30th, as well as another new monstie Dreadking Ratholos on October 7th. Each wave will also add a number of new quests for players to attempt.
nintendosoup.com

Here's A First Peek At Metroid Dread's Game Case And Interior Artwork

Excited for the launch of next week? Here’s a closer peek at what the game will look like in your hands!. Thanks to Nintendeal, we now have the first images of the game’s physical cover artwork as well as its interior art. In particular, the interior artwork features a neat wireframe render of Samus Aran herself!
nintendosoup.com

Shin Megami Tensei V's English Voices Revealed In New Trailer

Wondering how Shin Megami Tensei V will sound in English? Here’s our first look!. Nintendo has shared a new trailer showcasing the game’s English voiceovers. This includes the myriad supporting cast that the player will meet, such as Tao Isonokami, Yuzuru Atsuta, and more!. Check it out below:. Shin Megami...
nintendosoup.com

"Things With Wings" Online Tournament Starts October 1st For Smash Ultimate

Nintendo has announced the next online tournament starting for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this week. This time, the tournament will revolve around fighters who have attacks that have wings, including Pit, Charizard, Meta Knight, Steve, and more. It will run for three days starting this Friday on October 1st. The more matches won, the better the spirit rewards.
