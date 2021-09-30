1Print Games Shares Production Update For Eternal Radiance And Paradise Killer Physical Editions

If you ever find yourself stuck sprucing up a rusty, beaten-down laundromat owned by your business mogul dad -- who just happens to be Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cockle -- you might consider sticking it to the old man by secretly converting the entire thing into a classic 1990s-style arcade. If that’s up your alley, then you’ll be pleased as fruit punch to discover the upcoming Arcade Paradise, a management sim in the vein of Stardew Valley that has you running and managing your very own arcade from the ground up.

