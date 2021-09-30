CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement from Durham Tech President J.B. Buxton on 2021 MacArthur Fellow recipient

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Durham Tech community congratulates Ibrahim Cissé, a former Durham Tech student, on his recognition as a 2021 MacArthur Fellow. After starting at Durham Tech, Dr. Cissé went on to receive a BS at NC Central University and a PhD at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His story is an example of the many success stories that result from the partnership between community colleges like Durham Tech and the state’s four-year universities. We are proud to have been part of Dr. Cisse’s educational journey and to continue to serve our community as the first step for many university-bound students." -- President J.B. Buxton.

