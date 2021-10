HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is one of the world’s most serious public health challenges. Despite advances in our scientific understanding of HIV and its prevention and treatment, there are many who still do not have access to prevention, care, and treatment, and there is still no cure. A new mouse study by researchers at City of Hope and Menzies Health Institute Queensland at Griffith University may provide hope. The researchers report they have developed an anti-HIV protein that suppressed HIV levels in the bone marrow, spleen, and brain of mice and prevented replication.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO