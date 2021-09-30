18 of Billy Porter's most daring looks

Billy Porter has worn some daring looks. Getty Images

Billy Porter hasn't been in the Hollywood spotlight for long, but he's already made fashion history many times.

The Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning actor loves an oversized hat, a bold color, and a long train.

His red carpet looks lean into the camp aesthetic and push gender norms.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Golden Globes. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For the Golden Globes in 2019, Porter wore a pop of color that got everyone talking.

Erica Gonzales at Harper's Bazaar said Porter's embroidered suit and pink cape designed by Randi Rahm "changed my life."

In 2019, Porter told Insider he'd intended to make a huge splash at the event.

"The Golden Globes was the first really mainstream red carpet I had been to," he told Insider's Anneta Konstantinides. "I had gone to a lot of them in my life, but not on that level. Going in I had 'Pose' behind me and just a reason to be there where people would actually be paying attention."

The outfit ended up being a "springboard and launching pad for a very spectacular year," he added.

Billy Porter at the 2019 American Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Porter went with an abstract look by Thom Browne for the 2019 American Music Awards.

"I'm wearing hints of red, white, and blue because I'm an American. And this is what we look like," Porter tweeted that night .

Billy Porter at the 2019 "Pose" premiere. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The actor went with a dramatic black ensemble for the 2019 "Pose" premiere.

Porter described the outfit by Francis Libiran as "matador realness" on his Instagram .

Billy Porter at the 2019 Oscars. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Porter wore his most memorable look, a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, to the Academy Awards in 2019.

"Billy Porter uses fashion as a way to make political statements, and the actor's interest in the intersection between activism and art was made most clear when he showed up to the 2019 Oscars in a head-turning tuxedo gown," Variety wrote in 2019.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Porter showed up to the Met Gala in 2019 with a pair of gold wings.

Christian Allaire at Vogue said Porter's Ancient Egypt-inspired look was "the most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history."

According to Elle , the bodysuit was designed by The Blonds. He also wore custom gold shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Porter stood out on the Tony Awards red carpet in 2019 with this pink and red number, but it served a larger purpose.

Although it may look like an outrageous outfit, Porter's dress was a statement on women's reproductive rights. Celestino Couture designed the outfit, which subtly featured the shape of a uterus .

Billy Porter at the 2019 Emmys. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

In 2019, Porter accepted his history-making Emmy in an all-black look.

The Michael Kors suit was oversized and featured a large hat and tie.

When he won the Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in "Pose," he became the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama category.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Peabody Awards. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Porter's Celestino Couture gown turned heads at the 2019 Peabody Awards.

Insider's Daniel Boan wrote in 2019 that the sheer red gown proved Porter is "the reigning king of the red carpet."

Billy Porter at the 2020 Golden Globes. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For the Golden Globes in 2020, Porter wowed in an all-white outfit.

The Alex Vinash suit featured a long, feathered train that could zip off.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Grammy Awards. David Crotty/Getty Images

Porter made a daring choice at the 2020 Grammy Awards when he showed up in a unique hat.

His turquoise, sequined jumpsuit was designed by Scott Studenberg, but it was the hat that really shocked people. A curtain of silver fringe hung from the brim of the hat, shielding the actor. But the curtain was also motorized, so it opened to reveal his face, too.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Oscars. Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Porter chose this stunning gold look inspired by the British royal family for the Academy Awards in 2020.

According to Porter's stylist, Sam Ratelle, the dress was inspired by Kensington Palace .

Billy Porter at the 2020 Oscars' Vanity Fair party. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Later that night, Porter wore a purple number to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The dress was designed by Christian Siriano, but the purse Porter wore, which read "F--- U, Pay Me," was the real standout.

Billy Porter at the 2020 "Like a Boss" premiere. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Porter went with a shapeless look for the "Like a Boss" premiere in 2020.

Even though the floral dress was shapeless, Porter's outfit still looked great, especially when paired with that hat.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. David Crotty/Getty Images

Porter wore this seemingly simple green outfit to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, but there was so much more meaning behind it.

Hogan McLaughlin designed the silk jumpsuit, while Porter had hand-painted butterflies on his arms and shoulders. The butterflies represented "being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free," the actor wrote on Instagram .

Billy Porter at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Porter turned a fashion mishap into glamor at the Emmy Awards this year.

Porter wore a simple all-black look, but it was supposed to be so much more.

"We got the wings," Porter told People on the carpet. "It was supposed to go all the way to the floor, but it didn't work out."

Billy Porter at the Brit Awards in 2021. JMEnternational/Getty Images

At the 2021 BRIT Awards, Porter paired another all-black look with bold makeup.

The look was crafted by a new designer known as threeASFOUR.

Billy Porter at the 2021 premiere of "Cinderella." Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Porter wore a gown made from upcycled fabrics for the premiere of "Cinderella" this year.

Mohamed Benchellal, who is known for upcycling, designed the black and white ensemble.

Billy Porter at the 2021 "Pose" premiere. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Porter chose another daring look for the final "Pose" premiere this year.

The Robert Wun gown relies on pleating and clashing colors to make a bold look.