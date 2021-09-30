CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Regulations suspended to help Pennsylvania's health care industry

By Ryan Eldredge
WOLF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses and the health care industry are breathing a sigh of relief after Pennsylvania Legislators found a way to suspend challenging regulations. Rules that make it harder to provide care during a global pandemic and restrict things like tele-medicine, or remote hiring will be sidelined again, something the Wolf Administration did under a disaster declaration now completed via legislation.

Jennifer Lehnow
5d ago

well duhhh , cannot run the country if 40% or more people refuse to get vaccinated 🤭 Nice try mandates were to try to force peoples hands but in reality half the country is not scared 🖕 its America you can't force people to inject synthetic shots that don't actually prevent you from catching or spreading the intended illness!!! not to mention the fact there is no evidence of what the long term side effects may or may not be

