GO BIF OR GO HOME — It’s died a million deaths before. Today might be the latest — albeit, perhaps not the last. Sen. JOE MANCHIN pretty much ensured defeat of the bipartisan infrastructure deal known as BIF, if the House votes on it at all today. The West Virginia Democrat said in a lengthy statement Wednesday night that he “made clear to the President and Democratic leaders … that spending trillions more on new and expanded government programs, when we can’t even pay for the essential social programs, like Social Security and Medicare, is the definition of fiscal insanity.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO