Festival

Your Complete Guide to ACL Nights and Food Festival

By Luiza Daude
urbanmatter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACL is BACK! After what feels like forever, we’re finally getting to enjoy a real-life music festival again — and the line-up is pretty spectacular. With major artists like Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, classics like Duran Duran and George Strait, and an alleged special appearance by Olivia Rodrigo. The main part of the festival will run from October 1st – 3rd, and October 8th – 10th, but that’s not all! You won’t want to miss out on ACL Fest Nights for continued music and good vibes at some of Austin’s favourite venues, nor will you want to skip out on ACL Eats for some incredible food at the festival (the vendors have brought their a-game).

urbanmatter.com

Austonia

What to take, how to get there, who to watch: Austonia's complete guide to ACL

The time has finally come, Austin City Limits fans. Try to contain your excitement—there is still lots of prep work to be done. Festival crews began setting up in the park last week, giving hope and excitement to ticket holders. With just a few days left until the festival's post-COVID debut, use those jitters to plan out the best possible festival season.
AUSTIN, TX
DCist

A Guide To ‘Art All Night,’ The Two-Night Arts And Music Festival Across D.C.

After going strictly online last year, Art All Night, D.C.’s two-night arts and music festival, is returning in-person this year. The event launched in Shaw and Chinatown in 2011 and has since expanded across all eight wards. Expect crowds: The last in-person version, in 2019, saw 30,000 guests flock to Shaw alone. While it’s hard to predict how the pandemic will affect residents’ attendance this year, the event is shaping up to be bigger than ever: At least three neighborhoods are joining in for the first time — Pennsylvania Ave East, Uptown, and The Parks main streets all have their first in-person Art All Night events this weekend.
ENTERTAINMENT
fox7austin.com

Celebrating local food systems at Field Guide Festival

A new festival in Austin focuses on our local food systems and celebrates fresh ingredients from local farmers that are then prepared by chefs from around Austin. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum got details from the festival's chief curator and Comedor's executive chef, Philip Speer.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Attending ACL? How to get to the festival and avoid parking nightmares

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With weekend one of the 2021 Austin City Limits Musical Festival less than a week away, festival organizers are outlining ways attendees can walk, ride and shuttle their way to this year’s performances. Here’s a breakdown of all the ways to get to Zilker Park without having...
AUSTIN, TX
ricethresher.org

Thresher Declassified: ACL Survival Guide

It’s been two years since music fans flooded into Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Festival. This music festival spans two weekends, eight stages and features over 100 musical acts and a plethora of food options. The 2021 festival dates are set for the weekends of Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, and, while tickets are sold out, there are resale options available.
AUSTIN, TX
