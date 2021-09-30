Your Complete Guide to ACL Nights and Food Festival
ACL is BACK! After what feels like forever, we’re finally getting to enjoy a real-life music festival again — and the line-up is pretty spectacular. With major artists like Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, classics like Duran Duran and George Strait, and an alleged special appearance by Olivia Rodrigo. The main part of the festival will run from October 1st – 3rd, and October 8th – 10th, but that’s not all! You won’t want to miss out on ACL Fest Nights for continued music and good vibes at some of Austin’s favourite venues, nor will you want to skip out on ACL Eats for some incredible food at the festival (the vendors have brought their a-game).urbanmatter.com
