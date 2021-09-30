CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Top 8 Ways to Get FREE PSN CODES Online Right Now

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.psnfox.com/blog/top-8-ways-to-get-free-psn-codes-online-right-now/. Looking to expand your gaming library? Stuck inside all week with nothing to do? Now is a better time than ever to get FREE PSN CODES delivered directly to you! No going out to the store, no waiting for delivery times – you can immediately start downloading your favorite PlayStation Network games for free and spend your time off with the games you love most.

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

How to get iOS 15 right now

IOS 15 is finally here, and while it can’t be called a revolutionary update, there are enough cool new features that you may not want to wait until Apple notifies you that the update is ready. It’s easy enough to get the update without waiting, though. Here’s what you do.
CELL PHONES
Game Informer Online

Top 10 Platformers To Play Right Now

The Ratchet & Clank franchise was born on the PS2. While many of their contemporaries, such as Jak and Daxter or Sly Cooper, seem to have fallen by the wayside, this cosmic duo continues to churn out a good time. Rift Apart takes our best buds into a new reality and makes the most of Sony’s new hardware with a new rift mechanic. Ratchet and fellow protagonist Rivet can use rifts to teleport across environments or into entirely different realities in the blink of an eye. Ratchet & Clank’s traditional platforming-mixed-with-gunplay returns. We couldn’t get enough of Rift Apart’s zany weapons, such as the Cold Snap that encases enemies in giant, cocktail-ready ice cubes or the Topiary Sprinkler that turns enemies into stunning garden shrubs. | Our Review.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Codes#Playstation Network#Psn#Sony Playstation#Playstation Store#The Playstation Network#Playstation News#Ps Plus#Psn Codes#Gift Card Codes
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Another Free Game Trial

If you've got Nintendo Switch Online, you've got a new free trial to take advantage of this weekend. Nintendo announced this week that it's made Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to try out, but only for a limited time until the offer ends on September 28th. During that time, the game's also on sale for subscribers to pick up at a discount if they like what they played.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Get all currently available Lord of the Rings Online quest packs free

Last year, Standing Stone Games gave away a bunch of quest packs for The Lord of the Rings Online so people had something to do during lockdown. Now the studio has a similar giveaway going on, and you can get all the currently available quest packs for free. All you have to do is redeem the coupon code LOTROQUESTS2021 in the LotRO store in-game before November 30. Which means you'll have to install it first, and given that it's an MMO that's gonna take a while.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Steam Is Offering Two Free Games To Download Right Now, For A Limited Time

Anyone looking for something new to play will no doubt be delighted to learn that two cult classic adventure games are now entirely free to download on Steam. Microids has announced that Syberia and its sequel, Syberia II are currently 100% off via Steam for a limited time. You have until tomorrow (September 29) to head to their respective Steam store pages and claim them - at which point they're yours to keep forever. What have you got to lose? Nothing. Because they are free.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Play the Elder Scrolls Online Deadlands Prologue For Free Right Now

The Gates of Oblivion are closing soon. That is, if you're willing to adventure and face the dangers you’ll come across in the effort to close them again. If you are planning to take on the conclusion of the year-long story content for the Elder Scrolls Online, you can get started now. In fact, the ZeniMax team has released the Deadlands prologue to play through now free for all ESO players across platforms, regardless of whether you’ve preordered the DLC or not.
VIDEO GAMES
srdtf.org

Here are all the free games you can grab right now

There are an awful lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic’s weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam, GOG sale giveaways, and more. Keeping track of them all can be tough, and you might be missing out. That is not an acceptable state of affairs, so...
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

These 10 mobile games are topping global charts right now

Beware screen time alerts. Sensor Tower, which measures the app economy, has released a new analysis of the top-grossing mobile games worldwide for the third quarter of 2021. The ranking reveals the leaders that have captured the market as consumer spending continues to grow, albeit at a more normal pace than pandemic highs. Here’s the top 10:
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Dead by Daylight codes October 2021 - How to get free Bloodpoints and more

Behaviour Interactive issues Dead by Daylight codes on a fairly regular basis, and that’s a good thing. The Bloodpoints they offer are perfect for building new characters, such as Leon and Jill from Resident Evil, and they work on every platform. Behaviour often adds multiple new codes during special events.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Ghost Recon Wildlands & Breakpoint Have Free DLC On Xbox Right Now

Interested in picking up some free DLC for Ghost Recon Wildlands and/or Breakpoint? It's being given away as part of Ghost Recon's 20th anniversary, but be warned that you've only got a few days to claim it. Let's start with Wildlands. The DLC for this one is Fallen Ghosts, which...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The original Ghost Recon is free for keepsies right now

To celebrate the Ghost Recon games turning 20 years old next month, Ubisoft last night announced Ghost Recon frontline, a free-to-play battle royale shooter. But they haven't entirely forgotten the roots of the tactical shooter series, because they're giving the first game away free for keepsies right now. You've got a few days to grab 2001's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon and remember the good ol' days. Ubi are giving away some DLC for the latest games too.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Free Fire redeem codes for 29th September 2021: Get Fury Bundle!

Free Fire redeem codes are used in getting free items, vouchers and more for completely free/ These can be redeemed by the players to get the rewards and here is how to do it!. Free Fire redeem codes are 12-characte long codes that can be redeemed by the players. These may give the players a variety of in-game cosmetics like costume bundles, weapon skins, accessories and many other vouchers for Lucky spins. The rewards are desirable as they are completely for free. Most of these items are only got through spending real money and getting diamonds.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the best free mobile sports games right now

Finding the best mobile sports title in a world where apps are made like pancakes can be a challenge. This can be even more the case when talking about sports mobile games in times of pandemic. After all, some of us don’t move as much and want to get a sense of activity. This is where sports games come in.
MLB
rockpapershotgun.com

Europa Universalis IV is free to keep on Epic right now

Tick tock it's free game o'clock, with Paradox's Europa Universalis IV now becoming the latest freebie on the Epic Games Store for the next week. The historical grand strategy game puts you in charge of a nation from the middle ages through to early modernity, charting a course through countless economic, political, military, and religious crises. EU4 is eight years old but still a good'un, and Paradox are still updating it with expansions and patches.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Upgrade to Windows 11 for Free Right Now

Windows 11 is firmly on the horizon. Scrap that—Windows 11 is rapidly approaching the shore, sounding its horn and demanding entry to the harbor. With the general public launch of Windows 11 looming large on October 5, 2021, there is little time before almost anyone can upgrade to Microsoft's latest operating system.
SOFTWARE
GAMINGbible

'Alien: Isolation' And An Acclaimed Star Wars Game Are Free To Download, Right Now

If you're in the mood for something sci-fi themed this October, Amazon Prime is offering a smorgasbord of free games that will more than likely scratch that itch for you. The Amazon Prime Gaming offerings for October have been confirmed, and it looks to be the one of service's most comprehensive yet. Starting next month (which is in fact just a few days away), Amazon Prime members can download and keep Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, and more.
VIDEO GAMES

