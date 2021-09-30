Governor Abbott Announces Intention To Appeal FEMA Denial Of Federal Emergency Declaration In Response To Border Crisis

DEL RIO (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott, R-TX held a press conference to provide a border security update at the international bridge in Del Rio on Tuesday, September 21 where he said, “Failure to enforce laws leads to chaos [and] inhumanity.” The Governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President (NBPC) Brandon Judd. “If you go back a year ago, President Biden campaigned on having an open border in the United States,” said Abbott. “I’m sure most people… had no idea it would lead to...

DEL RIO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO