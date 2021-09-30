CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott Announces Intention To Appeal FEMA Denial Of Federal Emergency Declaration In Response To Border Crisis

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas will appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of Texas’ Federal Emergency Declaration request as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. Earlier today, the Biden Administration denied the state’s emergency declaration request related to the border crisis. Specifically, the Biden Administration denied Texas’s request for supplemental federal assistance to respond to the thousands of illegal crossings along the border.

