Delectable dips, spreads and toppings
Fun to eat dips make me smile. I enjoy a savory dip as an appetizer or served alongside a protein like grilled fish or steak kabobs. And fall football season is a perfect time to serve a dip and chip tray. Simple spreads are similar to dips—a generous schmear of spread on a cracker, bread, or tortilla can satisfy a breakfast, lunch or snack craving. On a dessert, like angel food cake or ice cream, a topping of chocolate ganache or caramelized walnuts will take it to the next level. Burgers, tacos, baked potatoes, pancakes, and scrambled eggs are delicious on their own but taste even better with a tasty enhancement added to the top.
