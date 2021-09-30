Check out the Stack Exchange sites that turned 10 years old in Q3
Ten years on the internet is a long time. Let's celebrate the Stack Exchange sites that, as of Q3, have hit that milestone. While millions of people come to Stack Overflow to find answers to their programming questions, there are well over a hundred sites within the Stack Exchange network, covering all kinds of topics from linguistics to bitcoin to Christianity. We found that our question and answer format, along with a strong community focus, could be readily applied to a wide range of topics. As proof, many of those sites have lasted a decade or more, which, on the internet, is a lifetime.stackoverflow.blog
Comments / 0