Internet

Check out the Stack Exchange sites that turned 10 years old in Q3

By Juan M
stackoverflow.blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years on the internet is a long time. Let's celebrate the Stack Exchange sites that, as of Q3, have hit that milestone. While millions of people come to Stack Overflow to find answers to their programming questions, there are well over a hundred sites within the Stack Exchange network, covering all kinds of topics from linguistics to bitcoin to Christianity. We found that our question and answer format, along with a strong community focus, could be readily applied to a wide range of topics. As proof, many of those sites have lasted a decade or more, which, on the internet, is a lifetime.

stackoverflow.blog

adafruit.com

FORTRAN turns 67 years old today #Programming #History

Today in 1954 marks the first successful test compilation and execution of a computer program, using what became Fortran, was run. The first compiler for general-purpose, imperative programming language would not be delivered for three more years in 1957. Fortran was originally developed by IBM. It quickly became the dominant...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Stack Overflow turns April Fool's Day keyboard into a real product

Editor's take: The tech industry has become enamored with April Fool’s Day as of late. By that, I mean we are increasingly seeing more and more gags being developed into actual products. The latest example comes courtesy of programming website Stack Overflow. It's not all that practical, but neat nevertheless.
TECHNOLOGY
stackoverflow.blog

Extracting text from any file is harder than it looks. Extracting formatting is even harder.

We discuss how to handle challenges like this with speed and scale in our latest piece from Hyland. We take for granted document processing on an individual scale: double-click the file (or use a simple command-line phrase) and the contents of the file display. But it gets more complicated at scale. Imagine you’re a recruiter searching resumes for keywords or a paralegal looking for names in thousands of pages of discovery documents. The formats, versions, and platforms that generated them could be wildly different. The challenge is even greater when it’s time sensitive, for example if you have to scan all outgoing emails for personally identifiable information (PII) leakages, or you have to give patients a single file that contains all of their disclosure agreements, scanned documents, and MRI/X-ray/test reports, regardless of the original file format.
SOFTWARE
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
inavateonthenet.net

Peerless-AV turns 80 years old

Peerless-AV is turning 80 years old this year, the manufacturer has been produced TV wall mount since 1965. “2021 has been another great year for Peerless-AV in terms of achieving record business growth across the globe, as well as increasing the size of our global team and ensuring an uninterrupted, high level of customer service and fulfillment, all during a pandemic,” commented Nick Belcore, exec VP of Peerless-AV. “We’re extremely proud of our accomplishments as a company over the past 80 years and we don’t intend to slow down; in fact, we’re only getting started, with so much to look forward to in collaboration with our channel and OEM partners.”
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

PS2 classic Ico turns 20 years old

PlayStation 2 classic Ico has turned 20 years old. In the 2001 adventure game, developed by Japan Studio and Team Ico and directed by Fumito Ueda, you play a young boy born with horns who encounters a princess called Yorda. The pair work to escape a castle, while Ico helps Yorda evade shadowy creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
stackoverflow.blog

Automate away your boring standup meetings

HCL Accelerate sweats the small stuff so your team can crush their Epics. Right now, most development teams provide visibility into their overall process and lifecycle through standup meetings and spreadsheets. It can be a painfully manual process that uses up valuable engineering time. Value stream management aims to solve...
SOFTWARE
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 381: Building image search, but for any object IRL

What if you could break a vase, and use any part to put it back together?. We chat with Paul Powers, founder and CEO of Physna, about what it takes to build a 3D search engine that can identify objects found in the real world. He hopes the process of connecting the digital and physical worlds will provide a tremendous boost to the speed of hardware innovation.
SOFTWARE
BobVila

11 Winter Supplies to Stock Up on Now, Before They Sell Out

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
SHOPPING
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY
Neowin

The Windows 11-styled Chrome menus are now live in Canary channel

Right now, there is a lot of buzz in the tech community surrounding the upcoming Windows 11 OS from Microsoft, and in a recent leak from the Chromium Gerrit, we learned that the development team at Google's Chrome is working on a new project featuring Windows 11-styled context menus. As such, the new context menus will sport the rounded corner-styled theme that the next-gen OS is bringing with it.
COMPUTERS
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 379: Become a better coder…with this one weird click

Our copy-paste keyboard is no longer just an April Fools joke, it's now a product you can actually buy!. Our April Fools joke was so popular we decided to make it real. You can now purchase a glorious Stack Overflow meme brought to life! The Key copy/paste macropad is available through the fine folks at Drop here.
COMPUTERS

