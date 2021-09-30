Ukulele group extends invitation to newcomers

The Mentone Ukes are a group who meet twice a month at the Moon Lake Community Library to learn how to play the ukulele. The Mentone Ukes had their first gathering in February of 2020. Classes are taught by Mickey Luck and Jerry Megli. The group is kept up to date and organized by Debra Fey. “We try to have the meeting every other Saturday at 1 p.m.,” said Fey. “Sometimes events like festivals and holidays interfere with the schedule so it is best to follow us on Facebook or email me.”