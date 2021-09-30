CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mentone, AL

Ukulele group extends invitation to newcomers

By Marla Ballard
Times-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mentone Ukes are a group who meet twice a month at the Moon Lake Community Library to learn how to play the ukulele. The Mentone Ukes had their first gathering in February of 2020. Classes are taught by Mickey Luck and Jerry Megli. The group is kept up to date and organized by Debra Fey. “We try to have the meeting every other Saturday at 1 p.m.,” said Fey. “Sometimes events like festivals and holidays interfere with the schedule so it is best to follow us on Facebook or email me.”

times-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentone, AL
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukulele#Musical Instrument#Retirement Age#Flowers#If I Had A Hammer#The Mentone Ukes
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy