New York City, NY

Amy Landecker talks about voicing 'Ugga' on 'The Croods: Family Tree'

By Jennifer Matarese
abc7ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- "The Croods" are back in a new Hulu series that continues their story with "The Croods: Family Tree." Amy Landecker voices "Ugga" the mom of the bunch. "It's such a thrill, I loved the films," Landecker said. "I'm also the world's biggest fan of Katherine Keener who was the voice of 'Ugga' in the movies and I just feel like it's one of the greatest compliments of my acting career to take over for her for this television series."

