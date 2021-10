Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday when the Bears go to Cleveland to face the Browns. The 11th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft took the field for a handful of plays in Week 1 vs. the Rams and then replaced injured starter Andy Dalton (knee) in Week 2 vs. the Bengals. Fields has completed 8 of 15 passes for 70 yards and an interception in his young career. He also has rushed 11 times for 34 yards. He was sacked twice in the Cincinnati game, which Chicago (1-1) won 20-17.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO