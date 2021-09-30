Letter: Session should focus on working families

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Imagine our surprise when we learned that the state was taking down our blue Skyline Vineyard informational sign. The sign that we pay dearly to have posted on U.S. Route 211 in a contract with the state. We were under the impression that, after two years of harping on those responsible for the signage, we were finally getting the correct sign with the grape cluster pictograph rather than the bed pictograph. Wrong! Through an inquiry to the sign company, this was their reply: "At request of the county, we were required to remove the existing signs displaying the lodging pictograph while the installations of the replacement signs displaying the grape cluster are pending."

