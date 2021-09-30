CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Session should focus on working families

Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the upcoming special session, the Legislature and governor must consider assisting working families with wrap-around benefits to fully address the workforce availability problem. With additional funds coming from the federal government from the pandemic, we need to think strategically about making the most of these dollars to truly help families facing the challenge of affordable child-care. From the recent report of Kids Count North Dakota, in 2020, families on average paid between $7,600 to $9,500 for child-care services. To put that in different terms, that is around the same amount for in-state tuition at NDSU or UND.

