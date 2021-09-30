CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawa customers given deadline to submit claim for data breach settlement

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Wawa customers who used a credit or debit card in the stores or at the gas pumps in 2019 have only two more months to file a claim in the data breach settlement. Customers who used the cards between March 4, 2019, and Dec. 12, 2019, have until Nov. 29, 2021, to file a claim and “possibly receive benefits from a settlement of litigation stemming from the data security incident Wawa previously announced in 2019.”

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
