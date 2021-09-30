CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven computer simulation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that we've entered the superteam era in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship last year. Antetokounmpo has an undoubtedly strong supporting cast with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the roster, but the Bucks don't have the same star power as the Lakers or Nets. But with Antetokounmpo serving as the rising tide that lifts the Bucks' roster, NBA Fantasy owners will be targeting Middleton, Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez at various stages of their upcoming 2021 Fantasy basketball drafts.

CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball point guard sleepers and busts: Kevin Porter Jr., Derrick White highlight list of notables

Finding diamonds in the rough can be essential to success in fantasy basketball. Drafters identify breakout candidates ahead of every season in hopes that they can exceed expectations set by their ADPs. Point guards are often among the top performers, and player movement could result in new faces in the top 30 at the position. I've identified three sleepers worth keeping an eye on ahead of opening night, as well as three potential busts.
NBA
NBA

2021-22 NBA fantasy basketball: Top 150 player rankings with notes

Opening tip-off for the NBA is fast approaching! Now that the major moves of free agency are behind us and rosters have taken shape, it’s time to dive into some fantasy basketball rankings. These are my early top 150 for 9-category leagues featuring a short blurb on each player. I’ll be updating these throughout the offseason.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Video: ‘The View’ co-hosts scold LeBron James for not taking ‘responsibility’ regarding COVID-19 vaccine comments

Earlier this week, the five co-hosts of ABC’s weekday program “The View” took issue with LeBron James’ recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. Co-host Sunny Hostin indicated that she was “deeply disappointed” in James’ comments since she believes his high-profile status could make a major difference in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBA

