BIF's moment of truth

“No, I can’t. That’s up to Mitch McConnell.”. That was PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’s answer to whether or not he can guarantee that the United States would not breach the debt limit on Oct. 18, when Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN says the country will run out of money. In a speech this morning, the president excoriated Republicans as “reckless and dangerous” for vowing to block a majority vote to raise the ceiling.
BUCKLE UP — President JOE BIDEN will head to the Hill to meet with House Democrats this afternoon, the White House announced. It’s Friday — except in the House, where it’s still technically Thursday because the session never gaveled out — and things are very much in flux. A two-hour...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress faces a showdown on Monday over government spending and debt, opening a week that could also include action on President Joe Biden’s sweeping social agenda if Democrats can resolve internal divisions about the package. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Monday evening...
President Joe Biden hedged on whether he blames Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for the difficulty he has seen with implementing his $3.5 trillion spending agenda. Biden gave an address from the White House where he slammed Republicans over their refusal to raise the debt ceiling while...
WASHINGTON ― Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) secret agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took many of his Democratic colleagues by surprise on Thursday as they came face-to-face with the reality that their grand plans for an ambitious safety net and climate spending package may need to be scaled back.
WHERE DEMS GO FROM HERE — Now that the dust has settled from last week’s drama on the Hill, let’s take stock of where things stand with President JOE BIDEN’s core legislative agenda. — Oct. 31 is the new Sept. 30: Congress extended the highway bill, which expired Thursday, until...
Washington — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, said Sunday that moderate Democratic senators are "not really coming to the table" to negotiate the details of a sweeping $3.5 trillion social spending package that is a cornerstone of President Biden's economic agenda but has been at the center of infighting among Democrats.
Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. President JOE BIDEN is flying to Michigan on Tuesday to build...
TIME AFTER TIME — In his essay “Advice to a Young Tradesman, Written by an Old One,” Benjamin Franklin invoked the phrase “time is money” to describe the value of efficient work. But in Congress, where thickets of competing interests sap momentum far more often than they lend it, getting things done fast is never easy.
With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday.
