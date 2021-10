CLEVELAND, Ohio – Meetings of the City Council entered a new era Monday – one that allows residents of Cleveland to stand up and address the public body. Council’s newly adopted procedures for public comment took effect. Ten residents stepped up to the microphone to use their allotted three minutes on topics ranging from how Cleveland should spend aid from the American Rescue Plan Act to rejecting public supported improvements at Progressive Field and, of course, the importance of allowing public comment.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO