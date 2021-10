AKRON, Ohio – Officials from the city of Akron, along with community partners, residents and leaders, cut the ribbon on the new playground at Kerr Park on Saturday. The playground was designed with input from children and adults in the community, according to Akron Parks Collaborative Executive Director Bridget Ambrisco. Input was gathered via online surveys and at a design session held earlier this year at the Lawton Community Center.

