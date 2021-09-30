Girl Scout Entrepreneurs Begin In-Person Sales & Continue Online Ventures as Small Business Owners
Many future business owners take their first steps toward becoming successful entrepreneurs - both online and in-person - through the Girl Scout Fall Product Program. On October 4, local Girl Scout entrepreneurs will begin in-person sales offering gourmet nuts, candies, and magazines to Girl Scout supporters through the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois' Fall Products Program. The delicious 2021 lineup includes fan favorites like Mint Treasures and introduces new ones like Caramel Apples!www.dailyherald.com
