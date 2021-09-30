CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Girl Scout Entrepreneurs Begin In-Person Sales & Continue Online Ventures as Small Business Owners

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany future business owners take their first steps toward becoming successful entrepreneurs - both online and in-person - through the Girl Scout Fall Product Program. On October 4, local Girl Scout entrepreneurs will begin in-person sales offering gourmet nuts, candies, and magazines to Girl Scout supporters through the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois' Fall Products Program. The delicious 2021 lineup includes fan favorites like Mint Treasures and introduces new ones like Caramel Apples!

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Stress and the Small Business Owner

Life as a small business owner can be pretty hectic and more than a little stressful. On a good day, you get all the high-priority tasks you wanted to complete, checked off your list. The sun shines, an email arrives from a happy customer with a glowing testimonial. You get 3 more sales meaning you’ve met your monthly goal!
SMALL BUSINESS
nbc15.com

Pop-up shops on State St. to elevate small business owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prepare to see some new, unique vendors on State Street. The Culture Collectives, a pop-up shop program, is now open downtown. The collective aims to support small-scale, less-resourced businesses and fill vacant storefronts as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Eleven small businesses, all owned...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#Ventures#Mint Treasures#The Fall Product Program
WKRC

Black Girl Ventures holds a pitch competition to help business founders

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Think Shark Tank and Kickstarter - just for women. Black Girl Ventures Foundation is holding its BGV-style pitch competition. It's the largest in the world for black and brown women founders. Shelly Omilade Bell is the founder of Black Girl Ventures and Erikka Gray is one of the women benefitting from this program.
CINCINNATI, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

WCC expands its Entrepreneurs-In-Residence program to mentor new business owners

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is expanding its Entrepreneurs-In-Residence program to better meet increased needs of a growing number of small business owners. The number of experts has more than doubled in the two years since WCC’s program started, with nine seasoned entrepreneurs now committed to mentoring new and prospective business owners throughout the community.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Rochester Business Journal

Small business owners get creative with customer retention strategies

Small business owners have been accepting of change and thinking creatively when it comes to retaining customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Jan Pisanczyn, director of the Brockport Small Business Development Center. Small business owners took numerous steps to adapt to the current climate, he says. Among them was to embrace an online presence in an effort to increase their visibility and keep making sales. The shift from in-person to online brought pleasantly ...
BROCKPORT, NY
New Haven Register

57% of micro and small businesses are committed to combining online and physical sales, reveals GoDaddy study

This week, web hosting company GoDaddy Inc. revealed the results of its 2021 Entrepreneurship Survey , on how the Covid-19 pandemic prompted micro and small businesses to adapt to digital business models. Among the results, it stands out that 57% of these are committed to combining online sales with those of their physical stores .
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Why Automated Email Marketing Is an Essential Tool for Small-Business Owners

Every day, businesses spend thousands on getting their marketing messages across. Regardless of whether the business is marketing to individuals (B2C) or other businesses (B2B), everyone is spending a lot of money and effort to reach prospects and increase market reach. But regardless of the method or target, most marketing...
SMALL BUSINESS
uhcl.edu

Financial expert advises future small business owners

University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Office of Strategic Partnerships is once again offering a free Business Start-Up Lunch and Learn presentation for any community member interested in becoming an entrepreneur. The event, entitled "How Your Personal Financial Habits Impact Your Business," will be offered both in-person in the Forest Room of...
HOUSTON, TX
Luke Fitzpatrick

What Skills Should Small Business Owners Have?

Starting a new business is a massive undertaking, and it isn’t for the fainthearted. Still, more than two million startups get registered every month, showing that it really is possible for anyone to make their business dreams a reality.
csusb.edu

Entrepreneurship center awarded $500,000 to support Inland Empire BIPOC small business owners and entrepreneurs

The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University, San Bernardino has been awarded $500,000 in unrestricted funding from the Citi Foundation to reach and serve more local Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs and small businesses. The Citi Foundation issued a $25 Million Small Business...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

National Small Business Week Virtual Summit drew in 47,000 participants; on-demand videos available for small business owners

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that this year’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit drew more than 47,000 participants for the three-day virtual summit. Attendees heard from celebrity business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, and lead advisors from across the small business community, and connected with fellow small business owners from across the country. The event featured a focus on resilience and recovery, offering 22 educational sessions to help participants leverage SBA services and funding as they work to recover and build back better than ever.
SMALL BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
119K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy