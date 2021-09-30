Panthers Go Two, Three At TRAC Cross Country (photos)

The EP cross country team had high expectations heading into the conference meet hosted by Bureau Valley at the Walnut Middle School on Tuesday afternoon. On the girls side the Panthers were looking to catch race favorite Sherrard who had slipped by EP a week ago as the Tigers bested the Panthers by seven points at a triangular meet in Sherard. Despite two top ten finishers the Panthers did not have enough to beat Sherrard. “Second-place was honestly what I thought we could do today,” said coach Liz Green. “Sometimes it’s hard to know how the kids are going to react to pressure.” Sherard who won the meet with 43 points to the Panthers 53.