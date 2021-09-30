CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, CO

Wellington Recreation has Opened Winter Registration

By Annie Lindgren
 4 days ago
Winter Registration is open for Wellington Parks and Recreation. Youth basketball, adult volleyball, art classes, and cheer classes are all available for this season. Because Wellington Recreation rents spaces from Poudre School District (PSD) for volleyball and basketball, they must abide by their policies. This means all participants, including players, spectators, officials, staff, and any other person involved, MUST wear a mask per PSD policy. “We will be enforcing this as we must respect their policies while inside their spaces,” shares Wellington Parks and Recreation.

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

