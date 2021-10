Information about Horizon Forbidden West is relatively scarce – and for good reason. The game is still a ways off, but we’ve been fortunate enough to see extensive gameplay footage and learn about Aloy’s visual/narrative evolution throughout the two games. However, according to a recent job posting, developer Guerrilla Games might be looking to branch out into more multiplayer-focused experiences. Whether this has anything to do with the Horizon franchise or a new IP scheduled for release in the very distant future remains to be seen. In any case, the team is looking to hire MMO experts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO