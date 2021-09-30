1936 Auburn Speedster Has Modern Power

This truly vintage vehicle is set to roll across the auction block.

Classic cars are a big part of the American automotive enthusiast community. However, when you think of a classic, most people will think of an old-school muscle car or rigid '50s vehicle.

So what do we call something that goes beyond that time of flowing body lines and round fenders? We call that vintage.

This car is a perfect example of vintage. With the fantastic vintage roadster styling of the 1930s on its side and a set of exhaust headers springing forth from the sides of the engine, this thing blows onlookers away with its style and performance.

Under the hood of this beautiful vehicle sits a Vortec 5.3-liter, V8 engine, which produces 270 horsepower. That number is awe-inspiring in this lightweight 1936 Auburn Speedster. The blue and gold exterior perfectly contrasts the interior, which is beige leather. The chrome front and rear bumpers complement the exhaust pipes from the hood and wrap around the car's body. The whitewall tires wrap the wire wheels with a perfect wheel/tire ratio, giving the vehicle a very rough and rugged look.

This sleek roadster allows you to have as much fun as possible with the wind flowing in your hair. Four headlights outline the car's front fascia gleaming through the darkness, showing an extraordinarily low-slung and stylish figure. The automatic transmission allows you to feel free and easy in your classic car as you drive it to new undiscovered lands. Many classic car enthusiasts would love to have this car, but you had better hurry as we're sure it won't be there long.