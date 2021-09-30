CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

1936 Auburn Speedster Has Modern Power

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baIqA_0cCqjQx600

This truly vintage vehicle is set to roll across the auction block.

Classic cars are a big part of the American automotive enthusiast community. However, when you think of a classic, most people will think of an old-school muscle car or rigid '50s vehicle.

So what do we call something that goes beyond that time of flowing body lines and round fenders? We call that vintage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuZr2_0cCqjQx600

This car is a perfect example of vintage. With the fantastic vintage roadster styling of the 1930s on its side and a set of exhaust headers springing forth from the sides of the engine, this thing blows onlookers away with its style and performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpoHq_0cCqjQx600

Under the hood of this beautiful vehicle sits a Vortec 5.3-liter, V8 engine, which produces 270 horsepower. That number is awe-inspiring in this lightweight 1936 Auburn Speedster. The blue and gold exterior perfectly contrasts the interior, which is beige leather. The chrome front and rear bumpers complement the exhaust pipes from the hood and wrap around the car's body. The whitewall tires wrap the wire wheels with a perfect wheel/tire ratio, giving the vehicle a very rough and rugged look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19l1dn_0cCqjQx600

This sleek roadster allows you to have as much fun as possible with the wind flowing in your hair. Four headlights outline the car's front fascia gleaming through the darkness, showing an extraordinarily low-slung and stylish figure. The automatic transmission allows you to feel free and easy in your classic car as you drive it to new undiscovered lands. Many classic car enthusiasts would love to have this car, but you had better hurry as we're sure it won't be there long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyxJ2_0cCqjQx600

Comments / 2

Related
fordauthority.com

1963 Ford Galaxie Factory Hot Rod Heads To Auction

The 1963 Ford Galaxie was little changed from the 1962 model, save for very minor updates to the trim. Mid-year alterations included a lower fastback-style roofline to make the big Galaxie more competitive in NASCAR and NHRA Super Stock competition. The 1963½ Galaxie, meanwhile, was called the “sports hardtop”, and far outsold the boxier 1963 Galaxies.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Epic Stash Of Muscle Car Barn Finds Will Amaze You

If you’re not amazed by this video, please check your pulse…. We’ve seen some pretty impressive car collections in our time, but we have to admit the video of this collection amassed by one man is quite impressive. The person who put together the video of it calls the collection the “Biggest Barn Find Unearthing Ever.” They go on to say it’s the “Greatest Barn Find Collection Known To Man.” That might be a bit of hyperbole, but we understand their excitement.
CARS
Motorious

Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

Ford Mustangs crash into power poles. Dodge muscle cars get stolen and run from the cops. And Chevy Corvettes seemingly don’t balance on car lifts. We’ve seen that last one before, only it was with a mid-engine C8, so people explained that horrendous accident away by saying the tech didn’t use the correct position for the lift, creating an imbalance. This time around it was with a front-engine C6 Corvette, but the results are every bit as horrific.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Speedster#Classic Cars#Tires#American
Motorious

1969 Plymouth GTX 440 Is One Muscular Mopar

This Plymouth GTX 440 Big Block V8 is looking for a new stable to call home. Once known as one of the great gods of Mopar, Plymouth has made a name for itself over the years for producing some of the most excellent muscle cars in history. This American automotive legend was one of the biggest manufacturers of Mopar muscle globally, which came from making cars such as the RoadRunner, GTX, and Barracuda. The GTX, in particular, was an astonishing achievement as it pushed the limits of what a muscle car should be. It's almost like riding the line between pony cars and muscle cars with immense power and a lighter frame than most. Utilizing the best that the Mopar engine team had to offer, the GTX became an icon in its own right as it took the automotive world by storm.
CARS
Motorious

Get Some Fresh Air In This 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS 396

This is the real deal SS396. General Motors struck gold with the Chevelle nameplate. The model was available in four different body styles, powered by a slew of engine options, spread over the span of three different generations during one of the most iconic eras in automotive history. As such, it is not all that surprising that the 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle was considered to be America’s most popular mid-size car. However, one of the most coveted options was the Chevelle SS 396 of which fewer were produced. Despite relatively large production numbers, it can be hard to find a well preserved example that hasn’t been tinkered with.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
SlashGear

2019 Ford GT Lightweight brings over $1 million at auction

One of the coolest cars that Ford has ever produced is the highly desired and extremely valuable Ford GT. Of those cars, one of the most desirable models features the 600A Lightweight Package, which was fitted to this 2019 Ford GT with chassis number 42. This car was heavily optioned with over $74,000 in factory options.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1968 Chevy Corvette Is Powered By A Monster 427 V8

390 horsepower moves the tires of this vintage Vette. The third generation of the Corvette, often referred to as the C3, is one of the most popular body styles made of the American sports car. In addition to having attractive lines, it also had a long run, starting in 1968, and handing the keys over to a new generation after 1982. During the run, there were a few Corvettes equipped with more appealing options, like ones equipped with the 427 engine, like this 1968 Chevy Corvette.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1993 Buick Roadmaster Estate Is Junkyard Treasure

The heyday of the big American station wagon with rear-wheel-drive and powerful V8 engine ran from about the late 1950s through the early 1970s, though the far-less-powerful Malaise Era Country Squires and Caprice Estates carried on well enough into the late 1970s (my own Malaise Era childhood featured a Chevy Beauville van). By the 1990s, though, the minivan and SUV had more or less slaughtered the big Detroit longroof… until Buick and Oldsmobile dealers began selling the Roadmaster Estate and Custom Cruiser in the 1991 model year. Here's one of those time-traveling wagons, found in a San Francisco Bay Area boneyard in June.
CARS
Motorious

Man Still Has 1963 Corvette He Bought New

If you’re like many enthusiasts, you believe even the most valuable, sought-after collector cars in the world were ultimately designed for one thing: to be driven. While it’s cool to see a vehicle which was made a few decades ago in mint condition because the owner(s) has barely gone anywhere in it, the sad fact is that person is treating it more like a statue than a car. That’s why this story of a man who purchased a 1963 Corvette when it was new at the ripe age of 18 and has held onto that American sports car since is amazing.
CARS
Motorious

1964 Pontiac GTO Longing for A New Road To Pioneer

The 1964 Pontiac GTO was a wild car in its own right compared to some of the popular models in the GTO timeline. While regulations, "gentlemen agreements," and public unrest threatened to push the American sports car out of the picture, a special few remained strong within the automotive industry. This rebellious instinct brought forth the need for a smaller car with a bigger engine. That would defy all those who wished to kill that truly American spirit of going fast and looking good doing it. Of course, there was but one company to accomplish this task Pontiac and, after a lot of hard work and countless hours of designing, the first American muscle car was born.
CARS
Motor1.com

Rare Road-Legal Porsche 962 By Koenig Costs $995,000

The Porsche 962 is undoubtedly one of the most successful race cars not only in the history of the German automaker but also in the entire history of motorsport. Because it was a long-lived model of which more than 125 examples were built, a large number of prototypes were retired when a series of rule changes were introduced to endurance racing in the early 1990s. By the first half of this decade, practically all built 962s came into obsolescence.
BUYING CARS
Springfield News Sun

Cutesy crossover Nissan Kicks has personality, but no power

In my Driver’s Side column, I try to keep things light-hearted. I really like pop culture and try to mingle that into whatever vehicle I might be driving this week. This week, one pop culture reference repeated in my head over and over. I am the world’s biggest Seinfeld fan. It’s the best show ever.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Global Motorsports Group Turned This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Into One Raucous Rally Car

Porsche’s 911 GT3 has been a favorite of Porschephiles since the 996 series GT3 debuted in 1999. Each successive release has established a new performance benchmark for track-oriented street cars, with the GT3 RS topping the list. We’ve yet to see a 992-series RS, but the previous generation, introduced in 2018, remains one of the most capable driving partners on both the road and racecourse. Naturally, it’s the perfect subject for some intelligent tuning. Global Motorsports Group (GMG), founded in 2001, is known for its work dialing-up performance for Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini and Audi models. “Our company started out of a...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Lotus Emira Will Start at $77,100

The Lotus Emira mid-engine sports car will start at $77,100 and is set to go on sale in the U.S. at the end of 2022. That base price is for the four-cylinder model that's powered by an AMG-sourced 360-hp turbocharged four-cylinder. A First Edition model, powered by a 400-hp supercharged...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Disappointing Muscle Cars Ever Made

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, there was a period of convergence where automotive engine technology was outpacing safety legislation, emissions requirements barely existed for road cars and gasoline was cheap. The muscle car was born in a country where the largest automakers were based in areas dominated by straight roads and traffic lights. Drag racing already existed, born in the 1940s in California on decommissioned aircraft bases, but Detroit is where it took to the street in a big way.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy