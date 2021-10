SALT LAKE CITY — A 95th-minute goal from Anderson Julio gave Real Salt Lake three points on Wednesday in a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy.

With the win, Real moves to fifth place in the West. The team now has a chance to potentially secure a top-four spot which would yield a round-one home playoff game.

RSL plays next on Saturday, October 2 at Austin (1:30 pm MT).

