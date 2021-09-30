CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pakistani police: Gunmen kill Sikh man in northwestern city

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cCqitOG00

Gunmen shot and killed a member of Pakistan's minority Sikh community in an attack Thursday in the deeply conservative northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The gunmen fled the scene, according to the police and a community leader.

Nauman Khan, a local police official said it wasn't clear if the attack on Satnam Singh, 45, was a targeted killing. Singh, a herbalist, had been living in the city for the past 20 years and ran a small clinic selling herbal medicine.

The assailants opened fire at Singh inside the clinic, said Sardar Harpal Singh, a local community leader. He denounced the incident and demanded the arrest of those involved in the killing. The herbalist and the community leader are not related.

The majority of Sikhs migrated to neighboring India in 1947, the year British rule of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for Muslims in the region. Thousands of them stayed in Pakistan, where they generally live peacefully. But isolated attacks on minority Sikhs, Christians and members of the Ahmadi sect have continued.

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Taliban storm Islamic State base

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban fighters raided a hideout of the Islamic State group north of the Afghan capital Friday, killing or arresting an unspecified number of militants, a Taliban spokesman said. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, there has been an increase in attacks by Islamic State militants...
WORLD
New York Post

Gunmen kills two Taliban members in Jalalabad

Two members of the Taliban and two civilians were killed by gunmen in an attack in the eastern city of Jalalabad. Two other civilians were wounded in the Saturday shooting, Mohammad Hanif, a local official told the Associated Press. No one has taken responsibility for the shooting, though the city,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyvoice.com

Jersey City School Placed On Lockdown As Police Search For Gunmen

A Jersey City high school was placed on lockdown as police searched for gunmen wanted in an intercepted shooting Wednesday morning, developing reports say. A handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine was recovered from a ski mask-clad gunman near Palisade Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Police believe two other weapons were...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satnam Singh
The Associated Press

Gunmen kill 2 Taliban, 2 civilians in eastern Afghan city

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen shot and killed two Taliban fighters and two civilians on Saturday in the eastern city of Jalalabad, a Taliban official said. Two other civilians were wounded in the attack, said Mohammad Hanif, a cultural official for the city’s surrounding province, Nangarhar. No one claimed responsibility...
WORLD
New York Post

Kabul mosque targeted by bomb, ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban

A bomb exploded Sunday at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, killing a “number of civilians,” according to a Taliban spokesman. The bomb targeted the entrance of Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, the site of a memorial service for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah. Mujahid. He later tweeted that the attack...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Islamic state claims responsibility for Kabul blast

(Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Telegram. A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban’s spokesperson, officials in the movement had said.
MIDDLE EAST
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sikhs#Police#Targeted Killing#Pakistani#British#Muslims#Christians
AFP

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

The Taliban said on Monday they had destroyed an Islamic State cell in the Afghan capital, hours after a suspected IS attack on a mosque killed five people. The Taliban overran Kabul seven weeks ago and have set up an interim Afghan government, but still face attacks from the regional branch of the Islamic State. The Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters carried out the operation in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening. "As a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful, the IS centre was completely destroyed and all the IS members in it were killed," Mujahid said on Twitter.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
sandiegouniontribune.com

Dozens killed and abducted in Nigeria’s north

LAGOS, Nigeria — At least 32 people have been killed in Nigeria’s north after armed groups attacked remote communities in 2 states, authorities said, the latest incident in a spiraling cycle of violence in Africa’s most populous country. Local officials and residents told The Associated Press that the killings and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
persecution.org

Five Christians in India’s Uttar Pradesh State Arrested On False Forced Conversion Charges

09/26/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On September 10, five Christians, including a pastor, were arrested by police after being attacked by radical Hindu nationalists in the Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Christians were falsely charged under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law and spend several days in jail before being released on bail on September 14.
WORLD
persecution.org

Gunmen Attack Church in Nigeria, Kill Worshipper

09/30/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – One person was killed, and several others were injured on Sunday in yet another attack on Christians in Kaduna state. Pastor Matthew Atayi, the pastor of the attacked church, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kabba, narrated the horrific incident to the Nigerian Tribune:
RELIGION
ABC News

ABC News

410K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy