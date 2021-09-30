CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 15-year-old Avion, who loves reading, football and basketball

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Our "Grant Me Hope Child" is Avion, a 15-year-old boy hoping to find a loving family who will offer a stable home and accept him for who he is.

Avion describes himself as a fun and loving kid. "

I know how to express myself. I'm funny," says Avion.

Others say he's a sweet, friendly optimistic young man who enjoys reading, music, football and basketball.

"I'm super competitive and I play the games for fun," says Avion. "If i can't be in the NBA or the NFL I would be a doctor, a sports doctor."

Avion says school is extremely important to him and he admits needing a bit of help in math.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange says Avion would do best in an environment that's consistent and structured.

Additionally, he needs "two experienced and trauma-trained parents who are patient and understanding."

His new family should make sure he's able to keep his relationships with his siblings, and get special services that will help him improve.

Learn more about Avion here . You can view other children looking for homes at the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange .

