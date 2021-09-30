CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Money: Debt limit dispute emperils consumers; McRib back at McDonald's

By Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymcHw_0cCqioDr00
McDonald's iconic barbecue sandwich, the McRib, is set to return for a limited time starting Dec. 2. Getty

Good morning, Daily Money folks, it's Nathan here once again! Happy Thursday to you.

I guess the housing market isn't red-hot for everyone .

"The One Bel Air," a Los Angeles megamansion topping 105,000 square feet of living space, has dropped its asking price by more than half from $500 million to $225 million .

The estate apparently has 42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms and a 5,500-square-foot master suite to go along with a surrounding moat , a 400-foot-long jogging track, a private nightclub and a 30-car garage .

Dang, that won't work for me. I've gotta have a 31-car garage . Oh well.

💰 The Daily Money is USA TODAY's Monday-through-Friday-morning roundup of all things personal finance, business and tech. If this email was forwarded to you or if you found it online, you can subscribe for free here !

On to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : What happens when Uncle Sam runs out of money? Nothing good , I can assure you that. If Congress fails to reach a deal to raise the debt limit, the U.S. Treasury could soon default on its debts for the first time ever. Our Jessica Menton reports that, for consumers, that could mean a spike in mortgage rates and other consumer borrowing costs . But right now the smart money is on Congress hashing out some sort of deal.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR : A dispute between Google's YouTube TV and NBCUniversal is going down to the wire. If they don't reach a deal by tonight, YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to more than a dozen channels , including NBC and MSNBC. It's the latest dispute between content providers and TV companies over the prices they charge and pay. We'll soon see whether they were simply posturing for a better deal or making legitimate threats.

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. Get those tastebuds ready: McDonald's is bringing the McRib back .

2. Yes, you're probably wasting money on technology : Here are some smart ways to save money instead .

3. The "dollar store" doesn't mean what it used to: Dollar Tree will add more items for more than $1 .

Let's just hope the dollar store doesn't go the way of the dime store .

--@ NathanBomey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Debt limit dispute emperils consumers; McRib back at McDonald's

