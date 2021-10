Last month, Dr. Nori Rost fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving to New York to do the work of social justice. Dedicating her life to serving the greater good, she has always felt New York, which she referred to as “the breeding ground for justice” would be the perfect place to further her mission. “I just feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life to come to New York and take on this job,” she said of her newly appointed title as Leader of the New York Society for Ethical Culture. “It’s so much in alignment with my values, which are all about social justice and equity.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO