Southington, CT

Southington Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into home on Oakland Road

By Nadine Bourne
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCtgf_0cCqi0Mu00

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash early Thursday morning in Southington.

Southington Police responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 100 block of Oakland Road at around 1 a.m.

Police said 32-year-old Marc J. Revis, of Southington, was traveling east on Oakland Road when it struck the home. Revis was taken to a hospital then flown to another hospital, where police said he is in “critical, unstable condition.”

Revis was the only person on the motorcyclist and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Michaud at (860)-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org .

WTNH

Car collision leaves man severely injured in hospital

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police responded to a scene of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. At 3:09 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Minthal Drive and College Avenue in reports of a collision. The youth driving the Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Minthal Drive, and while […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Southington, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Southington, CT
Accidents
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Southington, CT
Southington, CT
Sports
WTNH

Car crashes 30 feet down embankment on Route 118 in East Litchfield

EAST LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews were called to a car down an embankment crash Friday night on Route 118. At around 9:28 p.m., Firefighters, Emergency Medical Services, and State Police responded to the scene and located the car 30 feet down a steep embankment, and around 75 feet off the roadway. Emergency services […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Southington Police
WTNH

Teen stabbed, another in custody after fight involving ‘group of youths’ at Southington Apple Harvest Festival

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One teenager was injured in what police are calling a large fight at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington Saturday night. Police say the altercation involved “what currently appears to be a group of youths from town” and occurred at Main Street in front of the Town Hall and near the American Medical Response (AMR) tent around 8:19 p.m. as the festival was ending for the day.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Four Manchester men arrested in connection to drug trafficking

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– After months of investigations, Manchester Police and East Central Narcotics Task Force arrested four men in connection to narcotics and firearms trafficking at the Hawthorne Suites, in Manchester. According to reports, ECNTF obtained search and arrest warrants in August for two residents of Hawthorne Suites, Darrik Forsythe...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

WTNH

