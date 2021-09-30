Southington Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into home on Oakland Road

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash early Thursday morning in Southington.

Southington Police responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 100 block of Oakland Road at around 1 a.m.

Police said 32-year-old Marc J. Revis, of Southington, was traveling east on Oakland Road when it struck the home. Revis was taken to a hospital then flown to another hospital, where police said he is in “critical, unstable condition.”

Revis was the only person on the motorcyclist and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Michaud at (860)-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org .

