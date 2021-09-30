Children's Business Fair this Saturday

This Saturday, the Urban Hub in the Rail Yard Innovation District in the Broadway Neighborhood of Green Bay is going to be filled with some local kids selling some pretty cool stuff.

"We're really excited," said Denise McFarlin, educator with Solid Foundation Learning. "What we've been doing is recruiting community kids to plan design, create, and then come to sell some unique products that they've made."

Community members can expect to see around 20-25 local children selling things that kids love at this year's annual Children's Business Fair: from artwork to slime to jewelry, and even pet toys and treats. The free, one-day event is a culmination of months of hard entrepreneurial work, said McFarlin.

"The Children's Business Fair is a great way to keep kids reading and researching, writing and learning, and then creating," she said. "What we would like for them is a real unique shopping experience where they can sell their things in a safe place with community shoppers."

The Urban Hub is a co-working space, new to the District just within the past couple of years, designed to be an innovative space to motivate and support entrepreneurs. It typically is utilized by adults, but it serves entrepreneurs of all ages, said Lamarr Banks, Community Manager of the Urban Hub.

"Why not support the kids, right? A lot of people have kids," said Banks. "They want them to do something fun and constructive, but also they want them to think creatively. They want they want them to be able to have these different abilities going forward, both making sure their kids have fun and then also put them in an environment where they can think differently about about different products and concepts."

The Children's Business Fair is this Saturday at the Urban Hub, located at 340 N Broadway, Suite 200, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



