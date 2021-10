The recent spike in natural gas prices has closed many plants that make fertiliser in the UK - sending a shockwave through lots of other industries. This is because ammonia fertilisers are made from nitrogen and hydrogen, and the latter comes from breaking down natural gas - a process which gives off carbon dioxide as a byproduct. It is this CO₂ that is then taken up and used in different industries, from carbonating soft drinks to euthanising livestock. In its solid form, known as cardice, CO₂ can even be used to transport and store temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals - including the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO