CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The utterly confusing mess of religious exemptions to Biden’s vaccine mandates

By James Oliver Cury
Ladders
Ladders
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uORd9_0cCqheQo00

President Joe Biden rankled more than a few feathers earlier this month when he announced sweeping measures ostensibly to curb the spread of COVID-19. One of these measures included a rule compelling companies to require their employees to take the vaccine or be subjected to weekly COVID testing.

This particular rule has been the primary source of controversy. Many argue that it is a blatant overreach on the part of the federal government. But other aspects of the measure have raised questions pertaining to religious exemptions. There appears to be confusion on the matter.

The trouble with religious exemptions

The Los Angeles Times reported that more workers are seeking to use religious exemptions to avoid having to take the vax. Indeed, Nicholas De Blouw, an employment attorney, told the newspaper that he was receiving calls “every single day” from people trying to subvert vaccine mandates.

The Supreme Court ruled that vaccine mandates are Constitutional. However, the ruling did not allow employers to infringe upon their employees’ religious beliefs. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires companies to make “reasonable accommodations” for workers with “sincerely held” religious beliefs that do not allow one to take a vaccination.

This will place companies in a tricky situation. How exactly does one determine whether one’s religious objections to the vaccine are “sincerely held?”

The fact that a person’s religious belief does not necessarily have to be recognized by an organized religion to qualify muddies the issue even further. Moreover, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s rules state that the belief can be unusual or “seem illogical or unreasonable to others.”

The Associated Press reported:

“Many major religious denominations have no objections to the COVID-19 vaccines. But the rollout has prompted heated debates because of the longtime role that cell lines derived from fetal tissue have played [and a connection to abortions], directly or indirectly, in the research and development of various vaccines and medicines.”

It is also worth noting that while most major religions don’t explicitly forbid the use of vaccines, individuals could interpret their particular religious tradition in a way that compels them to avoid taking them.

Many companies were already mandating vaccines. These include Amtrak, Cisco, Citigroup, CVS Health, Delta Air Lines, and plenty of others. Some businesses that were not requiring injections were already planning to impose such a measure in the future.

Regardless, at this point, it is safe to assume that religious exemption claims will increase. As the government enforces President Biden’s executive order, there can be no doubt that those among the 80 million Americans who remain unvaccinated will view it as a way to avoid taking the jab. This means we can expect some rather creative interpretations of various religious traditions in the near future.

It is also worth pointing out that Biden’s order does not seem likely to make much of a difference when it comes to persuading unvaccinated Americans to take the jab. Many of these individuals are willing to lose their jobs over the issue. Even more people would bite the bullet when it comes to taking weekly COVID tests. But at this point, it seems clear that the debate over vaccinations is far from over.

Comments / 1

Related
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Health Workers Win Religious Exemption to Shots Mandate (2)

New York state must temporarily allow exemptions from a mandate on Covid-19 vaccinations for health care workers with religious objections, a federal appeals court ruled, amid a spate of U.S. legal battles over vaccine and mask requirements. The ruling, in a case filed by three workers who sued to block...
HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WSOC Charlotte

US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With just weeks remaining before federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the federal government on Monday outlined procedures for employees to request medical or religious exemptions from President Joe Biden’s mandate. The Office of Management and Budget released the new guidance Monday afternoon ahead of...
U.S. POLITICS
FireEngineering.com

Vaccine Exemptions for Firefighters

As if the vaccine mandate could not get more complicated, we are now facing the exemption conundrum as more and more public and private employers are responding to the Covid 19 vaccine mandate as proclaimed by some state governments and President Joe Biden’s declaration. We are also seeing many firefighters, other public safety officials and medical personnel pushing back against the mandates and are willing to lose their jobs as a result of it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#Vaccinations#Covid#The Los Angeles Times#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
cbslocal.com

Religious Exemption Requests for COVID Vaccine Prove to be Complicated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Employers are dealing with more religious exemption requests from their workers as vaccine mandates take effect. Legal experts say companies can ask a lot of questions and probe to determine if an employee’s religious exemption request is sincere. For employers, it can be an extremely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah lawmakers considering risky plan to stop Biden’s vaccine requirement

Is there anything Utah lawmakers can do to counter the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing mandate for some private companies? Legislative leaders believe they have come up with an unconventional plan that they think will give them some leverage. Last month President Joe Biden announced the Department of Labor, through...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AFP

Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

How many have died because of vaccine skepticism caused by Biden, Harris statements in 2020?

On Monday, President Joe Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a booster shot. This comes on the heels of his national vaccine mandate. Moreover, he declared the COVID-19 resurgence a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Yet, Biden was not always such an advocate for vaccines. About a year ago, when Donald Trump was president, then-candidates Biden and Kamala Harris questioned vaccines' safety, saying they were untrustworthy. Today, as many have refused the vaccine over safety concerns, Biden and Harris share blame.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Unvaccinated Federal Workers to Get Unpaid Leave, Pink Slips (1)

Federal workers will have to prove they’re vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face unpaid suspension followed by termination, according to new guidance for President. ‘s Covid-19 directive for the federal workforce. The guidance, published by the Office of Personnel Management on Friday, encourages agencies to collect vaccine cards from their...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Lawsuit seeks to halt Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal workforce

A group of lawsuit plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”
LAW
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy