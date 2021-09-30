Mini warriors tickled pink to battle against cancer
Beginning October 1, you can help some of your favorite fantasy and sci-fi characters in the battle against cancer!. The QC Miniature Painting group of hobbyists is lending their love of painting miniatures for a silent auction to raise money for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Members have painted miniature figues in pink, and the pieces will be on display at Games +1 in Davenport through the month of October for the auction.www.ourquadcities.com
