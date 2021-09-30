CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Mini warriors tickled pink to battle against cancer

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning October 1, you can help some of your favorite fantasy and sci-fi characters in the battle against cancer!. The QC Miniature Painting group of hobbyists is lending their love of painting miniatures for a silent auction to raise money for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Members have painted miniature figues in pink, and the pieces will be on display at Games +1 in Davenport through the month of October for the auction.

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Raquel Welch, 81, Has Donated $15 Million of Wigs to Cancer Warriors After Her Sister and Cousin’s Cancer Battles; Inside the Inspiring Philanthropy

Raquel Welch decided to start donating wigs to cancer warriors after her cousin came to her during chemotherapy to ask for a hairpiece from the film star’s signature collection. Since 2000, Welch has donated approximately $15 million worth of wigs from her HairUWear line to the American Cancer Society for...
CANCER
fox44news.com

Local teenager battling cancer

TROY, Texas – Over the summer, Koda started to show symptoms of rashes on his legs. His parents were concerned and took him to the hospital to find out what was wrong. “The words you never want to hear as a parent. But the only good thing that we do get is the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” says Nakoda’s mother, Shalon Layton.
TROY, TX
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Lighting the night against cancer

The path around Lions Park became a little brighter on Friday as part of the Washington County Relay for Life Night of Lights celebration. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Health
Davenport, IA
Society
Davenport, IA
Health
13abc.com

Organization brings light to kids battling cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and though the month is coming to a close, it’s not too late to honor the brave kids who are in the fight. For 13 years now, ProMedica has partnered with Starlight, an organization that brings happiness to sick kids...
TOLEDO, OH
khqa.com

Pink van donates $2,500 to James E. Carey Cancer Center

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Peters Heating and Air's "Pink Van Campaign" rolled down to Hannibal Monday morning to present their $2,500 check to the James E. Carey Cancer Center. Since 2013 Peters donated more than $13,000 towards the fight against cancer while encouraging customers to request the Pink Van, and regardless of if the van shows up or not, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the fight against breast cancer.
HANNIBAL, MO
couriercountry.com

Bliss family donates to local cancer battles

Most of our lives have been touched by cancer in some way. Last April, the Roberts family of Bliss lost a family member to metastatic melanoma. Kathy Roberts was a mother, grandma, wife and friend. Lennox and Allahah Roberts, Kathy’s granddaughters, felt the loss deeply and now the girls are on a campaign to help those who are still in the battle.
CANCER
inkfreenews.com

Power Of Pink Champagne Brunch Will Benefit Cancer Patients

LEESBURG — The Power of Pink champagne brunch will be Oct. 10, at Tippecanoe Lake Country Club, Leesburg. The event starts at 11 a.m., and includes food, champagne, and a designer purse auction. The attire is pink. Julee Rauch serves on the fundraising committee for the Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund.
LEESBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tickled#Mini#Warriors#Cancer#Sci Fi#The Qc Miniature Painting#Club Quad Cities
foxbangor.com

Pat’s Pink Pumpkins proceeds go to cancer research

PALMYRA — Pat’s Pink Pumpkins are donating to a good cause five years in a row now. The pumpkins got their pink name by the hue of the popular pumpkin style “cinderella” and the fact the pink pumpkins represent breast cancer awareness. Pat White started selling the pumpkins for $5 apiece after a friend’s sister of his passed away from breast cancer.
PALMYRA, ME
WCTV

Real Men Wear Pink: Competition raises money for cancer research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, volunteers organized an amusing new fundraiser to bring awareness and raise money for cancer research. The event located at Shiloh Farms featured nine men from the community who are working together to raise as much money as possible. The participants all wore their best...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wabi.tv

Pink pumpkin sales in Palmyra support cancer causes

Palmyra, Maine (WABI) -Five dollar pink pumpkins are once again available in Palmyra, with all the money going to cancer causes. Pat White, owner of Pat’s Propane, has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for five years. He started the effort in partnership with his...
PALMYRA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
hudsonvalley360.com

Cancer Kickin’ Warrior: Vaccinate and mask up

I was involved in a conversation with a friend of mine who is anti-vaccination. When I pointed out that approximately 400-600 kids have died from the coronavirus in the U.S, he countered by telling me statistically that wasn’t a large amount. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “I think we fall into this flawed thinking of saying, ‘Only 400 of the 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 has been in children.’ Children are not supposed to die.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebestmix1055.com

Benefit set for Saturday for girl battling cancer

Area residents can help a little girl who is battling osteosarcoma by attending a benefit Saturday at the One Horse Saloon in Nickerson. Ten-year-old Gianna, who prefers the nickname “G-Pearl” is the niece of saloon owner and Herman native Lois Sorensen. The Omaha area resident has faced many challenges during her cancer fight, including the amputation of her left leg.
OMAHA, NE
The Evening News

HANSON COLUMN: Power of Pink Ambassadors raise thousands to battle cancer

We asked. They delivered. Recently, Power of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Gala committee members agreed to try something new. We decided to try to raise funds for our cause with an ambassador program. The idea is pretty straightforward… find some influential folks, ask them to raise money for your cause and hope for the best.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
ABC13 Houston

Cancer warrior who started food kitchen surprised with trip to Disney

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Jendayi Miller is an unsung hero. Even though she is battling several illnesses including two types of cancer, she worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to feed her neighbors in need. "At the beginning of the pandemic, it was very disheartening to see how many people were left...
ADVOCACY
boxrox.com

Fantastic Battle Cancer Berlin Event Raises Over €30,000 for Cancer Charities

Battle Cancer Berlin returned to its iconic Beach Mitte location after two years for an exciting day of workouts and support for cancer charities last Saturday. The team fundraising fitness event raised over €32,000 for more than 20 different cancer charities, with 400 athletes taking part. Founded by Scott Britton,...
CANCER
wflx.com

Fundraiser held for Tequesta firefighter battling cancer

A big crowd turned out at McCarthy's Pub in Tequesta Saturday, including the public and first responders, to show support for firefighter James Stack. Stack was recently diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Alicia Militello is among the people who came...
TEQUESTA, FL
Stanly News & Press

Barbecue to raise money for Stanfield man battling cancer

A barbecue event has been organized in October to raise support for a Stanfield man who has been diagnosed with cancer. Ashley Smith, who owns The Blind Man Inc. in Stanfield, and Norma Bova, who works at Stanfield Mini-Mart, came together to create a benefit for their friend Travis Hathcock, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for stage 4 stomach cancer.
STANFIELD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy