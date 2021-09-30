Mini warriors tickled pink to battle against cancer

I was involved in a conversation with a friend of mine who is anti-vaccination. When I pointed out that approximately 400-600 kids have died from the coronavirus in the U.S, he countered by telling me statistically that wasn’t a large amount. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “I think we fall into this flawed thinking of saying, ‘Only 400 of the 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 has been in children.’ Children are not supposed to die.”

