NYU Public Health Researchers Receive a Grant to Protect Essential Workers Against COVID-19

By Shereen Hashem
Occupational Health Safety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the pandemic, New York City’s public transportation kept running, where essential workers were able to keep their jobs. NYU School of Global Public Health researchers have been awarded a roughly four million dollar grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) for five years. The grant is awarded in efforts to protect New York City transit workers from COVID-19 and how programs impact health and well-being of frontline workers. Through research that will bring transit workers and other stakeholders to the table to work alongside the research team, the project aims to identify ways to reduce occupational health disparities, according to an article. The research is also looking to identify ways to improve preparedness for workers against diseases.

Related
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Denver Post

Polis orders faster discipline for unvaccinated workers, more data on COVID-19 in schools, and ends pandemic tenant protections

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order on Sunday, streamlining discipline or firing of state employees who don’t comply with vaccine requirements. He also ended the last remaining executive order offering renters partial protection from eviction, and directed state agencies to share more data about K-12 student exposure to COVID-19.
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Jackson Health System Employees Get Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots

MIAMI(CBSMiami) —- The Jackson Health System is now offering a 3rd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the 13,000 employees of its 7 hospitals. Doctors say the FDA now says you no longer have to separate the shots by a 2-week period. The booster shots are being given out at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson South, North and West. Alix Zacaharski, the Nurse Manager of the COVID ICU unit, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “This is important because we know the virus has mutated.” Zacharski and Dr. Lilian Abbo, the Chief of Infection Prevention at JMH and Venessa Goodnow, the Chief Pharmacy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

What Antibody Response Level Protects Against COVID-19 Death?

In a study of patients with COVID-19 being treated in intensive care units, people who mounted only a low antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus faced a higher risk of dying. The study, which is published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, also found that patients with strong antibody responses...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
KELOLAND TV

Higher number of COVID-19 patients receiving care in Sanford Health system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals jumped from 201 on Monday to 220 on Tuesday. Sanford Health is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations. In social media posts on Tuesday, the health system is reporting 170 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, which is 12 more than last week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Public Health vs. Private Health: What’s Better?

Since most Australian residents are automatically covered by Medicare, the Government’s public health system, they typically won’t explore other health care options. In fact, they may not even know private health insurance is available for them. However, if you want to reduce surgery waiting times or be compensated for dental...
WORLD
shorelineareanews.com

Public Health: COVID-19 and youth in King County

COVID-19 and youth in King County: A current snapshot of what we know about cases and hospitalizations. More than 300,000 young people are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and children have returned to in-person schooling this fall. Thankfully, even in the current surge of new COVID-19 cases, the rate...
KING COUNTY, WA
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
SCIENCE
Occupational Health Safety

The Six Most Critical Standards for Keeping your Healthcare Organization Compliant

When most people think of workplace health and safety, issues like ensuring construction workers wear proper protective equipment or forklift engineers are certified to safely operate machinery come to mind. In the healthcare industry, however, compliance has taken on a new meaning and importance in the past 18 months, driven by two primary factors. The first is COVID-19 and its role in significantly heightening the importance of compliance and creating new medical sourcing, test verification and tracing challenges for healthcare organizations. The second is the evolving healthcare regulatory environment. Healthcare regulations are shifting (both in terms of sheer number and their evolving nature), making it feel like a moving target for organizations that are endeavoring stay current with policy changes and remain compliant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

All but two CT counties now considered substantial risks for spreading COVID-19

(WFSB) - The CDC reports there are still two counties in the state with a high level of COVID-19 community spread. Windham and New London counties are in the red, but data shows the rest of the state is not out of the woods yet, meaning the other six counties are still showing a substantial level of COVID-19 transmission.

