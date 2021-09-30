CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What Giants’ Andrew Thomas expects in reunion with college teammate Isaiah Wilson: ‘Hopefully he’s got his stuff together’

NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas still thinks Isaiah Wilson can become a productive NFL player, despite his disastrous rookie season. Now, Wilson will get a chance to prove it, alongside Thomas in the Giants’ offensive line room. The Giants on Thursday signed Wilson — an offensive tackle drafted 29th overall last year by the Titans — to their practice squad.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Andrew Thomas’s season off to a stellar start

The New York Giants are 0-2 with a ton of negativity and pessimism surrounding the team. After the Giants’ Week Two Thursday Night loss, Giants fans are down in the dumps. A huge shadow of darkness has shrouded this team for the better part of three years now. However, every now and then, some glimpses of light shine through. One of those shining lights after two weeks of the 2021 NFL season is left tackle Andrew Thomas.
NFL
Big Blue View

Andrew Thomas: Ready or not, he has to lead the Giants’ offensive line

Andrew Thomas has had to grow up fast as an NFL player. A year ago, drafted No. 4 overall, Thomas was the youngest player on the New York Giants’ roster for most of the season. Still, he was, in his words, “thrown into the fire” as the critical left tackle position.
NFL
NBC Sports

Colts work out Isaiah Wilson

The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson in March after less than two weeks on the roster. The 2020 first-round choice of the Titans got his first audition since, joining three other players in a workout with the Colts, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. Receiver Duke Williams, tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive guard Adam Coon also worked out for the team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
chatsports.com

Giants may add Isaiah Wilson to flimsy offensive line

If the Giants need one more vouch on troubled former first-round offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson before signing him, former Georgia teammate Andrew Thomas is happy to oblige. "Great kid," Thomas, the Giants’ starting left tackle, said of Wilson on Wednesday. "Definitely talented. I’m excited to see what he does, glad they’re giving him a chance, and looking forward to working with him."
NFL
Yardbarker

Draft bust Isaiah Wilson visits Colts, his first workout since Dolphins release

Notorious draft bust Isaiah Wilson is at least getting another look from the NFL a little more than a year after he was initially drafted. Wilson, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in 2020, had a workout with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. It marks his first workout since the Miami Dolphins released him in March.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants signing OT Isaiah Wilson to practice squad (Report)

Amid numerous injuries and performance-related issues, the Giants need assistance on the offensive line. This has prompted them to look to the free-agent market. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Big Blue is signing second-year offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad. The 22-year-old worked out for the team earlier this week and returned to the facility Wednesday.
NFL
New York Post

Andrew Thomas becoming Giants rock after rough start to career

Andrew Thomas was lambasted after a shoddy preseason outing, and all the negative vibes from his 2020 rookie season came flowing back. But that was not indicative of the solid summer he put together with the Giants, and the criticism was an overreaction. Three games into what is heading toward...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Dui#American Football#Titans
CBS Sports

Giants sign OT Isaiah Wilson to practice squad, per report: Former first-round pick receives another chance

The New York Giants are taking a flier on a former first-round pick. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Giants are signing offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to a practice squad deal. Wilson was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but off-field issues have derailed his career up to this point.
NFL
Newsday

Giants take chance that Isaiah Wilson's off-field issues are behind him

Joe Judge can’t say whether Isaiah Wilson, the 22-year-old former first-round pick of the Titans, is committed to football enough to make an eventual impact for the Giants. But, Judge said, "he’s going to have the opportunity to prove that to us." The Giants signed Wilson to their practice squad...
NFL
Yardbarker

What does Isaiah Wilson bring to a team starving for offensive line talent?

The story of Georgia standout right tackle Isaiah Wilson does not end in smoke and fire, in fact, he has the opportunity to present himself as a phoenix, raising out of the ashes and becoming a quality player for a New York Giants team in desperate need of offensive line talent.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

3 reasons NY Giants signing Isaiah Wilson is a smart move

The NY Giants signed former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad Wednesday, despite the former first-round pick’s laundry list of off the field issues. Isaiah Wilson was the 29th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, after some NFL traveling, was signed to the practice squad Wednesday by the NY Giants.
NFL
williamsonhomepage.com

Isaiah Wilson hoping Colts’ tryout leads to second chance

Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson knows how he is perceived by NFL fans. However, the polarizing 22-year-old is hoping he is given the benefit of the doubt by the fanbase of whichever team he signs with next after he penned a letter on his Instagram page over the weekend, opening up about his personal demons since the Titans drafted him 29th overall in 2020.
NFL
AllTitans

Isaiah Wilson Gets 'a Fresh Start' with Giants

What have you done for me lately? Not for Isaiah Wilson and the New York Giants. Coach Joe Judge says the only thing that concerns him is what happens now that Wilson is officially a part of the Giants’ practice squad. That move became official Friday, a day after it was first reported.
NFL
Big Blue View

[Updated] Giants’ roster moves: Giants sign OT Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

The New York Giants have officially signed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad. Wilson’s name stood out amongst the cadre of players the Giants brought in for workouts this week. The signing presents as a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Giants who have had their offensive line rocked by multiple injuries already in this young season.
NFL
New York Post

Giants confident of due diligence on troubled Isaiah Wilson

Two of the Giants’ poorest track records collided to give a third chance to Isaiah Wilson. Wilson practiced with the rest of the Giants offensive linemen Thursday for the first time since signing to the practice squad. The troubled 2020 first-round pick — who has been arrested several times — has been out of the NFL since March, when he was cut by the Dolphins only three days after acquiring him via trade from the Titans.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
157K+
Followers
75K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy