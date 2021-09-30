CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan add a second QB in 2022 class?

By Ryan Zuke
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
Michigan already has a quarterback commit in the 2022 class, but it might not be done adding at the position. Inglewood (Calif.) four-star Justyn Martin decommitted from Cal on Sept. 21 and is strongly considering Michigan. The No. 276 recruit nationally, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings, received an offer from the Wolverines in May – two months after he announced his verbal pledge to the Golden Bears.

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
