The Tucson Film & Music Festival starts Oct. 1

The 17th annual Tucson Film & Music Festival (TFMF) begins on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 3, 2021. The festival showcases music-related films with a nod to films and filmmakers with a connection to Arizona or the desert southwest. This years screenings will be held at the Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street in downtown Tucson, AZ.

TFMF is part of an Arizona non-profit organization dedicated to creating community through cinema, theater and documentary filmmaking.

Opening night kicks off the festivities with a screening of Fanny: The Right To Rock, which follows the first all-female rock band to release a long-playing album with a major label. The screening starts at 7p.m with a reception to follow at the Red Light Lounge. TFMF is also offering Q&As and other events throughout the span of the festival. Tickets are available for $8 per ticket or you can purchase a $30 pass that includes access to all events the festival has to offer.

For more information visit: tucsonfilmfestival.festivee.com